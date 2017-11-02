Man charged following assault with a golf club

One man is in custody and another is in a Windsor hospital with a broken jaw after someone whacked a man in the head with a golf club.

Police say the incident took place Oct. 27 about 8:30 p.m. at Sam’s Hotel in Wallaceburg.

The victim suffered the broken jaw and a severe head injury from the attack.

Yesterday afternoon, police found their suspect.

A 27-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with aggravated assault. He also faces six additional warrants unrelated to the assault.

