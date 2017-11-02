Mother finds needle in Halloween candy

Chatham-Kent police remind parents to check over their children’s Halloween candy after a mother found a needle in a Snicker’s bar in her kid’s candy bag.

Police responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the complaint. The children had trick or treated along Queen Street, Tweedsmuir Avenue, Lacroix Street and Park Avenue in Chatham.

The needle was removed and placed in a sharps container, while the candy bar was disposed of.

