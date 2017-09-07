Information, please

Police are asking the public for help in piecing together what happened at a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.

Chatham-Kent police say the crash took place about 11:45 a.m. at the instersection of Baldoon Road and Countryview Line.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact Constable Ken Koke at kenneth@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-436-6600 ext. 87178.  Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

 

