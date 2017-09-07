Tool theft

Do you know the guy in the photo? If so, Chatham-Kent police would love to hear from you.

Police say he’s a suspect in the theft from tools from a work truck in Wallaceburg Tuesday.

Video surveillance at 750 Gillard St. in Wallaceburg captured the man at the property about 10:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jodie Foster at jodief@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-436-6600 ext. 83012. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Information, please