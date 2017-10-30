Cogeco on patrol on Halloween

Cogeco Connexion will be rolling out their Trick or Treat Patrol Program for the fourth consecutive year.

They are committed to the communities they serve and recognize the most precious asset in these communities is the children.

Cogeco will continue with this program that helps keep children safe when they are out Trick or Treating in the neighbourhood on Halloween night.

Cogeco employees will be out in their branded white vans patrolling the streets on 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the areas where children are Trick or Treating. Parents and children are encouraged to approach a Cogeco van if at any point they think they need any help.

