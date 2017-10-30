Of cars, bikes and pedestrians

Sir: Having written enough about motorists not giving way to pedestrians who have the right of way at traffic lights, I admit I did fail to say that a lot of pedestrians I have seen do jay walk at these lights.

I must apologize to motorists on their behalf.

I have more or less given up the cause of the bylaw of no bikes on the sidewalks as well.

But now I realize for the safety of the cyclists, it is a better place to ride than on the road.

But it would be great if there was a bylaw where bicyclists must have a bell or a horn to let we pedestrians know in good time when they are behind us so we could step to the side.

Also, guys and girls on bikes, please slow down. Some think they are in the Tour de France and just barely miss you when they swerve around you from behind.

I recently read that Chatham-Kent is having more police constables. Hooray! We should have a good force now to look out more for infractions.

Hopefully.

Ruth Draper

Chatham

