Duart Rd. home destroyed by fire

Fire gutted a home on Duart Road over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent fire officials say they received the call about 10 p.m. Saturday night, with the report of smoke coming from the home at 20323 Duart Rd.

When Orford fire station crews arrived on scene about 10 minutes later, flames were already showing through the side of the home.

Given the size of the blaze, firefighters from Ridgetown station were called to the scene.

Fire officials say the challenge was to extinguish the fire, which had been burning for some time in the home.

Teams used firefighting jets outside the home and entered to fight the fire from within.

Water had to be tanked in from the nearest hydrant to be pumped onto the fire.

In the end, the fire caused an estimated $450,000 damage, and the cause will remain undetermined due to the severity of the fire and the unsafe nature of the remaining structure.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Five charged in drug raid Cogeco on patrol on Halloween »