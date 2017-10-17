Support for hospice volunteers

The Chatham-Kent Hospice Volunteer Program recently received a funding boost of $20,000 from Union Gas to help support volunteer network initiatives.

“Whether it’s working together on infrastructure projects, contributing as leaders in the business community or supporting local charities and non-profit groups, Union Gas feels strongly about working with our neighbours to make our great communities even better. That’s why we support Chatham-Kent Hospice and its volunteer network initiatives, helping to make a real and lasting contribution to our community,” Steve Baker, president of Union Gas, said in a media release.

“Volunteers continue to be a key component to the success of our residential hospice. We currently have approximately 200 active volunteers who fill a number of roles but we’re always looking for more people willing to give their time and talent. We are very grateful to Union Gas for their generous support. The added funding will help us continue to offer ongoing support and training for our volunteers so they can provide the best possible end-of-life care to our Hospice families.” said Melanie Watson, volunteer co-ordinator of the hospice, in a release.

