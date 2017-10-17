Windsor Symphony returning to Chatham

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is returning to Chatham for another series of three classical music concerts at St. Andrews United Church.

The first concert, Bach and Sons, takes place Oct. 20. It will be conducted by WSO Music Director Robert Franz.

Two dozen Windsor Symphony Orchestra musicians will travel to Chatham to perform in this concert featuring two of Johann Sebastian Bach’s famous Brandenburg Concertos (no. 5 and no. 6).

Although Johann Sebastian Bach may be the most famous Bach, he is not the only one. The Bach family boasts more than 50 well known musicians and composers. The program will include works of three of Bach’s sons – Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Wilheim Freidemann and Johann Christian Bach.

Tickets are $25 in advance from St. Andrew’s United Church office (519-352-0010), the Chatham Cultural Centre box office or CKtickets.com. Tickets will be available at the door for $30. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Information is also available at www.standrewschatham.org

On Dec. 8, WSO will perform its Christmas tradition, Handel’s Messiah, with Maestro Peter Wiebe and the WSO Chorus under the direction of Dr. Bruce Kotowich.

On Feb. 16, the third concert of the season, Transfigured Night, will feature music of Schoenberg, Mozart and Schubert.

