Chatham-Kent police are investigating a morning crash near Dresden involving a school bus.

The accident took place about 8 a.m. on Croton Line at Dawn Mills Road, police say.

The driver of the car, a 78-year-old Wallaceburg woman, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries from the crash.

Police say several bus passengers suffered minor injuries, but none required medical assistance.

