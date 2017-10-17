New doc for CKCHC

The Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres (CKCHC) have expanded their primary care family. Dr. Samantha Boshart recently became a branch of the CKCHC family tree and she is looking forward to improving the health and wellbeing of the local Indigenous people.

It’s a passion that hits close to home for Boshart.

“I am an Indigenous physician who is joining the CKCHC specifically to provide culturally safe health care to First Nations clients serviced by the organization. I am excited for my daughter to have the opportunity to grow up with her culture, language and traditions being so close to the beautiful Walpole Island (Bkejwanong),” she said in a release.

Boshart hails from London, Ont. where she completed her family medicine residency in 2013. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience related to Indigenous health care.

Boshart currently acts as an executive board member for the Indigenous Physicians Association of Canada and is the regional Aboriginal cancer lead for Cancer Care Ontario. She also works as a part-time physician for the De Dwa De Des Nyes Aboriginal Health Centre in Hamilton.

Boshart is offering primary care services in a part-time capacity at the Wallaceburg and Walpole Island sites. She will then transition to full-time employment by spring of 2018. Her arrival comes at an opportune time as the CKCHC recently expanded the Walpole Island site.

“CKCHC is delighted to have Dr. Samantha Boshart join our primary care team in early October beginning on a part-time basis. As an indigenous physician passionate to work with her people, we are grateful that she will be able to provide primary care to the Bkejwanong Community at our Walpole Island and Wallaceburg sites to the Indigenous population and our CHC clients through holistic approaches. Dr. Boshart’s interest in traditional healing will further enhance our services in collaboration with our visiting Traditional Healers,” Sherri Saunders, CKCHC executive director, said in a release.

Anika Altiman, CKCHC clinical and client services manager, echoes Saunders’s comments.

“Dr. Boshart is committed to sharing her interests and skill sets of culturally safe practices with our Indigenous clients, within our inter-professional team, and the community. We are fortunate that a young, Indigenous, female physician has chosen to practice on Walpole Island and in Wallaceburg. We look forward to her contributions to the health and well-being of our clients — current and new,” she said.

Boshart is accepting new clients at the Walpole Island site. Clients seeking a doctor can apply at the CKCHC by filling out an application in office, online at www.ckchc.ca or by calling 519-397-5455.

