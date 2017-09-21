Parenting support event set for Sept. 27

Parents with teens have an opportunity to hear from an expert at a Parent Engagement Evening with Win Harwood at CKSS on Sept. 27.

Harwood, a CBC Radio personality, has worked with parents for the past 30 years to help them be the best parents they can be.

At the event, Harwood will discuss how to keep your teen safe online, how to stay connected when they spend so much time on their digital devices, how to help your child adapt and engage in high school without becoming a “helicopter” parent, and when and how to become involved at your teen’s school.

The event is free and people interested in attending are asked to register at Michele.Hosfeld@lkdsb.net. There will be refreshments and door prizes.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« University hockey coming to Ridgetown ‘Wildflower buffet’ planted in C-K »