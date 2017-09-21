Crime of the Week

Sometime overnight on Tuesday September 12th, 2017 an unknown suspects entered a Park Avenue West business in Chatham.

Once inside the suspect removed a number of Dewalt Saws and 8 Dewalt charging stations: along with 3 laptops, a desk top computer including the keyboard, monitor and mouse as well as several other items. The value of theft is over $10,000.

Crime Stoppers is seeking your assistance to locate these stolen items and to identify the person responsible for the theft.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

