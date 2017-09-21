Humanitarian service recognized

For the first time since the award’s inception, the Kiwanis Club of Chatham Syd Kemsley Service Award was given to a couple; Derwin and Kathy Armstrong of Chatham for their hard work and dedication to support projects for the children of the world.

The couple was honoured at the Sept. 13 Kiwanis dinner meeting for their years of service to mission work in remote areas, the Grandmother to Grandmother project, volunteer board work and hours put in at the Chatham-Kent Hospice gardens.

Kiwanis member Lyn Allison, left, presented the award and pin to the Armstrongs.

