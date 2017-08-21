Notification system is broken

Sir: We should all be very concerned about Chatham-Kent’s continuing inability to notify its citizens of potentially serious water quality issues.

It was another long weekend: another major water system failure and another failure to notify those impacted.

I can be visiting Florida and my cell phone will alert me of tornados. I can be late paying my C-K water bill and an automated phone call will notify me. But nothing is sent when potentially toxic waste is unbeknownst delivered to my house.

I believe that Chatham is seriously mismanaging these situations (and, yes, they have happened several times before), and someday the result could be catastrophic.

Larry Yott

Chatham-Kent

