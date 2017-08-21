Has animal rescue cash dried up in C-K?

Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to East Kent councillors David Van Damme and Steve Pinsonneault.

SIR: I have a couple of concerns regarding PAWR and animal rescue in Chatham-Kent that maybe you can help me with.

Recently, my neighbour came over to my house concerned over a young cat she found in her window-well. She asked if it was mine or if we knew whose it was.

She stated the cat was very distressed, howling and crying. She didn’t know if it had been hit by a car or not.

I went over immediately to find a very malnourished cat that was in agony. I called PAWR and told them about the cat and asked if someone could come out immediately to pick it up. The woman from PAWR said, “Unfortunately we are very under-staffed and have no one to come out, but if you bring the cat in we would be happy to look after it.”

I then asked, “There is no more animal rescue in Chatham-Kent?” She replied, “Unfortunately no.”

I was completely shocked and told her fine, we will bring the cat over.

My husband and I got a box and loaded up the cat and proceeded to drive to Chatham. (We live in McKay’s Corners.) It was one of the worst trips we had ever made. The poor cat howled in agony the whole trip.

When we went in the staff were very good! They took the cat immediately and started an IV and told us they would do what they could to save it.

I did voice my concern again to the girl, stating, “I still can’t believe there is no animal rescue.” She replied, “We do not have the financial means to staff people for that anymore.” I told her that’s unbelievable.

When Chatham-Kent had the OSPCA, we had called them many times to rescue animals. They were excellent. They would be here in less than 30 minutes.

What are we to do now? What do you do if see an injured animal?

People don’t always have time to load a sick or injured animal and deliver it to PAWR, let alone the potential danger involved. How are we to know if the animal is rabid or has other diseases? We are not trained professionals and likely shouldn’t be approaching these animals.

We pay property taxes out here and we do not get a “big bang for our buck,” but we did have OSPCA rescue. We also always donated to them.

I do not understand why they do not have the funds for this service. (I am NOT blaming PAWR.) Why is the municipality not helping?

People are not the only living creatures in Chatham-Kent, there are also animals. Maybe, we can be a voice for them.

Racheal Smith

McKay’s Corners

Comments

comments

About the Author: Third Party We at The Chatham Voice will regularly post cool, funny and informative third-party videos we find when web surfing, or content that our readers suggest to us. If you see something you think we should post, send it to bruce@chathamvoice.com. We also use the "Third Party" tag for all our letter writers.

« Assault charges for Chatham man Notification system is broken »