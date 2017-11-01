Drug raid sees seven arrested

Seven people face multiple drug charges after an early morning raid on a Thames Street address Tuesday.

Members of the Intelligence Section and Critical Incident Response Team executed the warrant about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 31.

Officers searched the residence and came up with about $15,000 in illicit drugs, along with scales, packaging, debt lists and surveillance systems.

Five men, 18, 18, 21, 28 and 49; and two women, 25 and 47, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – one count each for fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and hydromorphone.

Police say three of the seven had been released from the courts on other charges with conditions that they were violated. Tack on six counts of failing to comply.

