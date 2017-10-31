Poor Boy lunch helps Outreach for Hunger

Poor Boy Luncheon volunteer Dan Foster doles out a ladle full of wieners and beans to Brenda LeClair, executive director of Outreach for Hunger, the prime recipient of the proceeds of the 42nd annual event.

It took place Oct. 27 at the Spirit and Life Centre on Wellington Street in Chatham. At press time, organizers were still tallying funds raised from the meal and the auction at the event.

