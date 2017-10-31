Deadly July crash leads to charges

Three months after a deadly accident on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent, police charged a Brampton truck driver with a slew of charges.

On July 30, two people died when a tractor-trailer collided with five vehicles that were stopped on Hwy. 401 near Dillon Road.

The OPP and local firefighters responded to the crash, but couldn’t save Lacie Brundritt, 42, or her son, Kyle, 14, of Amherstburg. They were in the first vehicle hit by the big rig, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that truck as well as another passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another driver also had to be taken to hospital.

A 52-year-old Brampton man now faces two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

