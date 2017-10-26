Five charged in drug raid

A drug bust in Chatham last night broke resulted in the arrest of five people for a multitude of charges.

Chatham-Kent police intelligence section officers, with the Critical Incidence Response team in support, executed the drug warrant about 8 p.m. in Chatham.

A search of the residence yielded cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin, hash oil, hydromorphone, electronic scales, contaminated drug paraphernalia and about $5,200.

Four men, aged 34, 32, 29 and 27, and one woman, 34, face two charges each for possession for the purpose of trafficking, and three charges of possession of a controlled substance.

