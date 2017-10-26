Stone Fund applications available

The Jonathan Daniel Stone Fund is back for its fourth year, according to Community Living Chatham-Kent.

This fund celebrates the life of Jonathan Daniel Stone, a child who had autism and died suddenly at the age of 11 in May of 2013. He was a student at Indian Creek Road Public School in Chatham.

Daniel loved to cook, swim and spend time with his family at the beach.

The fund can be used to support initiatives that assist children, and their families, who have been diagnosed with autism and/or other intellectual disabilities.

Daniel’s fund can be utilized for but is not limited to: recreational activities, educational workshops for parents and siblings, advocacy, vocation and life skills development, assistive devices and equipment that promote and facilitate learning or communication.

Two $1000 awards will be presented.

Applications will be accepted from Nov. 1-30. The awards will be presented in December.

Application forms can be downloaded on the Community Living Chatham-Kent website, www.clc-k.ca.

