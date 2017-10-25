The Great Pumpkin?

Drive by Joyce Farm Market on Longwoods Road across from the Bothwell turn off and you might have to look twice.

On display is a giant pumpkin grown by neighbour Jeremy Demaiter, weighing in at 1,180 lbs.

It scored second place in a recent fair he entered it in. Kelly Sheppard of Joyce Farm Market sits on top of the pumpkin.

Sheppard said Demaiter brings over his pumpkin each year after the fair for kids to climb on.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

