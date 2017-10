The Chatham Kent Public Health Unit is advising any individual who has visited the following restaurant in Algonac, Michigan between the dates of Oct. 6 and 20 to contact the Chatham Kent Public Health Unit regarding possible hepatitis A exposure:

Algonac Flaming Grill, 1065 St. Clair River Dr., Algonac, Mich.

Please contact the Chatham Kent Public Health Unit at 519-355-1071, ext. 5900.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Council considering a move to the mall?