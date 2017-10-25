Council considering a move to the mall?

Members of Chatham-Kent council are being tight-lipped about a rumour that Mayor Randy Hope has asked council to consider moving from the current Civic Centre to set up shop in the Downtown Chatham Centre.

On social media, the question was asked if anyone knew what was going into the old Sears store in the Downtown Chatham Centre, and one responder replied that “the municipality is currently studying to see if they should buy it and turn it into the new city hall and leave the Civic Centre. This was directly from a senior municipality employee.”

Calls to Mayor Hope and several council members were not returned by press time except from Chatham Coun. Derek Robertson.

“I’m not ready to disclose information that was discussed in closed session (by council),” Robertson told The Voice. “Any leak of information from a senior employee is inappropriate.”

The rumour, however, has made it out into the community, with two separate sources telling The Voice the idea was brought to council members and was not well received by some members.

Council received and voted on a report from municipal staff back in January regarding upgrades needed to the current Civic Centre.

At that time, staff presented a report with several options, recommending an option with an estimated cost of $14.4 million that involved upgrades to core systems, a change to the building layout and moving the council chamber to the first floor.

Other options in January included an $11.6 million overhaul including the renovations without council chamber relocation and an option for a brand new building on municipally owned land at an estimated cost of $23.8 million.

The report states that over the next five years, the Civic Centre will need $11 million worth of work done due to lifecycle requirements, including updating the HVAC system.

According to the January report from staff, the Civic Centre first opened in 1977, housing the former City of Chatham administrative offices. Since 1998, it has been the primary location for the mayor, chief administrative officer and many other divisions of the municipality.

There are 188 employees currently working within the Civic Centre’s approximately 45,000 square feet of floor space. The building receives about 50,000 visitors per year.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« Ford exec to speak at local Rotary banquet Possible Hep A exposure at Algonac restaurant »