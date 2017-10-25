Halloween returns to the cop shop

Local parents would be hard pressed to find a safer Halloween location than a police station.

The second annual Haunted Halloween is set for Oct. 29 at the Chatham-Kent OPP detachment.

United Sirens of Chatham-Kent, in partnership with the Shop with a Cop! committee will host the event.

The Sirens invite families to join them for an afternoon (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of thrills, chills and seasonal fun.

Haunted Halloween is open to children ages 0-12. There will be pumpkin carving, Halloween movies and activities, a child-friendly haunted house, emergency vehicle display, and a hot dog BBQ at the Park Avenue East location.

“Halloween is a cherished tradition, but the excitement of the night can certainly cause children to forget how to be careful. Safety starts even before the children go out. We would like to remind parents and children the importance of being safe,” Chatham-Kent OPP Detachment Commander, Staff Sgt. Dean Croker said in a release.

