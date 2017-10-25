LHIN invests $1 million in addiction strategy

As part of Ontario’s comprehensive Strategy to Prevent Opioid Addiction and Overdose, the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network (ESC LHIN) is investing $1 million in regional supports to help people impacted by opioid addiction and overdose.

Chatham-Kent will be receiving $80,000 to be used for community withdrawal management, for people who need to be medically supervised, but in a residential type setting.

Bluewater Health in Sarnia will receive $445,000 of new funding to open temporary substance withdrawal management beds to help people living with addiction, including Chatham-Kent residents. This investment will improve access to important addiction services in Sarnia/Lambton for people accessing hospital emergency departments for help while completion of the new community-based withdrawal management facility is underway.

The Victoria Order of Nurses will also get part of the $1 million investment with $100,000 for opioid case managers for pain clinic programs throughout the ESC LHIN area.

This investment supports the ESC LHIN’s Mental Health and Addiction Strategies by improving access to community and residential withdrawal management services for people needing assistance with a chemical or substance addiction.

“The opioid crisis is reaching into our communities and impacting people from all walks of life. The Erie St. Clair LHIN is dedicated to rolling out solutions that meet local withdrawal management service needs. Our investment is designed to make a difference on the front-line, where we are seeing the greatest opportunity for impact,” Ralph Ganter, CEO of the ESC LHIN, said in a release.

This $1-million opioid strategy investment by the ESC LHIN is part of the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care’s immediate investment of $22 million province-wide to support local addiction and harm reduction efforts. Over the next three years, Ontario is investing more than $222 million province-wide to combat the opioid crisis in Ontario, including expanding harm reduction services, hiring more front-line staff and improving access to addictions supports across the province.

According to the ESC LHIN, Withdrawal Management Services (WMS) provide assistance with voluntary withdrawal from alcohol and/or other drugs to clients who are under the influence of these substances and/or in withdrawal or otherwise in crisis directly related to these substances. These services assist the client to make healthy changes, develop continuing care plans, and facilitate referral to formal and informal care.

WMS can include a range of services such as a residential facility, day programs, in-home services offered in community, counseling, self-help groups, information about options for treatment and reducing harm, and emotional and educational support. It can provide linkages with other systems such as housing, income support and social services. WMS offers a supportive environment, a voluntary entry point for treatment, relapse prevention, alternatives, and harm reduction education.

“The devastating impact of opioid use disorder and overdose has reached every community in Ontario, and crosses all demographics. Our government has been working closely with partners across the province to combat this urgent issue for more than a year, and we are continuing to strengthen our strategy and increase harm reduction, addiction treatment and other supports. It is through this collaborative, evidence-based and comprehensive approach that we will be able to effectively address this crisis and save lives,” Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Dr. Eric Hoskins said regarding the announcement.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« Crawford re-appointed C-K fire chief Halloween returns to the cop shop »