Pumpkin Run raises $21,000

More than 225 walkers and runners gathered recently at Rondeau Provincial Park for the Foundation of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance fifth Annual Chatham-Kent Pumpkin Run… for local healthcare.

Approximately $21,000 was raised at this event in support of the CKHA Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Renewal Campaign. To date, the event has raised over $85,000 for the local hospitals.

“We are thrilled with the outstanding success of our fifth Annual Chatham-Kent Pumpkin Run,” Barb Noorenberghe, Development Officer, Foundation of CKHA, said in a release. “A sincere thank you to all of our participants, volunteers, sponsors and donors who joined us at Rondeau Provincial Park. Without your tremendous generosity, support and contributions, this event would not be possible.”

The Foundation of CKHA’s Annual Chatham-Kent Pumpkin Run is a fun, family fundraising event featuring a chip timed 5km Walk, 5km Run, 10km Run and a 100m ‘Lil Pumpkin Kids Dash – ideal for all levels of walkers and runners.

Prizes were awarded to the top participants in each age group (men and women) and to the event’s Top Fundraiser and Top Fundraising Team. As well, all 5km and 10km event participants received a Chatham-Kent Pumpkin Run Finisher’s Medal and the 100m ‘Lil Pumpkin Kids Dash participants received a ribbon and a goodie bag.

This year’s Top Fundraiser went to Lisa Bisschop of Chatham, who raised $7,000. The Top Fundraising Team was Chafing the Dream and together they raised $450.

