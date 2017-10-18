PAP campaign underway

The 10th annual national PAP Campaign is underway. It invites women across Canada, including here in Chatham-Kent, to get free cervical screening at one of more than 100 PAP test clinics run by doctors and nurses in major cities and small towns nationwide.

This includes two clinics located in Chatham, Ont. at 465 Grand St. W. and 65 Thames St.

Held every year during National Cervical Cancer Awareness Week (Oct. 16 – 20), the PAP Campaign is run by the Federation of Medical Women of Canada (FMWC) and designed to increase awareness of and access to cervical cancer screening in Canada — and ultimately help end cervical cancer, a preventable disease that kills 400 Canadian women every year.

Ideal for women who don’t have family doctors, who have never had a PAP test or who have missed a recommended PAP test, the campaign includes both drop-in and by-appointment clinics across Canada, which are searchable online here: www.fmwc.ca/pap-clinics/

