Some decisions make little sense

Sir: When St. Joseph Hospital was retro fitted to Riverview Gardens, as a resident in this area, I went to the Civic Centre and asked about this very sidewalk ending after Riverview Gardens (corner of Robertson and King) and is not picked up on the north side of King Street until you get to 611 King St. W. (from 611 King St. W. to Merritt, there is a sidewalk on both sides of King).

So I decided to go to City Hall and I asked why? The answer to me then was, “No side walk was in the subdivision plans.”

I was a bit dumbfounded. Then I stated “We are using 40-50 year-old subdivision plans with this retro fit.”

Then a few years later Riverview Terrace was built. This currently houses the March of Dimes and some residents with motorized scooters and wheelchairs. Again, I returned to City Hall to ask about the north side and a sidewalk that should connect from Robertson Avenue at King Street West to 611 King St. W. The response to me this time was, “The home owners on that side do not want sidewalks.”

I was again dumbfounded because this section of the community houses individuals in Copper Terrace, Riverview Gardens and Riverview Terrace that use wheelchairs and scooters for their mobility.

When Keil Drive Bridge was under construction, individuals that use motorized scooters and wheelchairs had difficulty getting to the south side where the sidewalk is, and on occasion I stopped my car, put on my four-way flashers and got out to stop traffic and let these individuals cross. I did mention to them to voice the need for the sidewalk on the north side of the street and go to City Hall, and they stated they had gone and no one listens!

King Street is a main street in Chatham and should have sidewalks on both sides of the street.

C.E. Luxton

Chatham Kent

