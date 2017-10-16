Moving violations abound in Chatham

Sir: I read Bruce’s column, “Driving pet peeves in Chatham-Kent,” in the Oct. 5 Chatham Voice. Right on!

So many different issues with drivers, intersections, etc. Too many to mention here. But the one I’m concerned with the most is some of the drivers in Chatham-Kent.

It seems they are going faster week by week.

I had a letter in The Voice a couple of weeks ago due to two instances where drivers turning at an intersection where I was halfway across the road on my walk signal.

Low and behold, it nearly happened again. It was at St. Clair Street and Grand Avenue, a busy, busy intersection.

I was going to cross Grand and head north. The light had changed in my favour. I had just stepped off the curb when a car that had been stopped to make a right to head south on St. Clair Street moved quickly ahead and turned.

I looked to see the license plate number. It was so dirty you couldn’t see it. Maybe this is to be the usual thing to do to hide from breaking the law.

I have come to the conclusion that no one seems to do a thing about these drivers and it’s up to the pedestrians to be aware of the motorist. There are not enough police patrols at these very busy intersections.

Ruth Draper

Chatham

