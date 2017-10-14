Fire on Thames Street

​Firefighters are currently tackling a large dynamic fire in the centre of Chatham. The commercial building is home to a military surplus store and a hot tub supplier. Assistant Chief Case is instructing anyone living the area of Thames St. to stay out of the smoke. If you are inside your home, please close all windows/doors and shut off HVAC. The public is also being asked to please stay clear of Thames St and surrounding area due to the amount of smoke and to ensure clear routes of entry for responding apparatus. CKFES is working with police and EMS. The area will remain close for some time.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

