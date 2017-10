A Chatham man is facing charges following a fatal motor vehicle crash near Tilbury earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, at about 6 a.m., two cars collided on Queen’s Line near Sinclair Road.

One driver, a 24-year-old Wyoming man, died in the crash. The other, a 22-year-old Chatham man, suffered serious injuries.

Police have now charged the latter with criminal negligence causing death.

