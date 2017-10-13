Batman and Robin make appearance

Sue and Ken Mitivier, residents of Chatham and carriers for the Chatham Voice, decided to dress up as super heroes Batman and Robin and visit local nursing homes and the children’s ward at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to spread a little cheer to fellow citizens recently.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

