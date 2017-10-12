$6.1M lottery prize in limbo

Denise Robertson arrived home from work on Sept. 25 to find that Maurice Thibeault, a 46-year-old father of three, had cleared out all his belongings from their shared home, according to three people who know the couple. (FACEBOOK)

 

By Robert Benzie
The Toronto Star

A $6.1-million lottery prize is in limbo after a Chatham man, who recently split with his former live-in girlfriend, tried to claim the Lotto 6/49 winnings without her knowing.

For the full story in The Toronto Star, click here.

