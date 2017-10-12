Oct 12 • Feature Story, Local News • No Comments on $6.1M lottery prize in limbo
Denise Robertson arrived home from work on Sept. 25 to find that Maurice Thibeault, a 46-year-old father of three, had cleared out all his belongings from their shared home, according to three people who know the couple. (FACEBOOK)
By Robert Benzie
The Toronto Star
A $6.1-million lottery prize is in limbo after a Chatham man, who recently split with his former live-in girlfriend, tried to claim the Lotto 6/49 winnings without her knowing.
