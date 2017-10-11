TV’s Bob Blumer returning to C-K

Bob Blumer, noted television chef, returns to Chatham this month to serve up savoury flavours.

A Night Out with Bob Blumer, a fundraising event put on by the Mocha Cruisers Shriners Club, takes place Oct. 21 at Club Lentina’s.

The Food Network celebrity will host games based on his television shows, and work with the Club Lentina’s kitchen staff to put together a dinner based on his favourite recipes, including chorizo-stuffed quail served in a potato nest.

The Mocha Cruisers are a relatively new Shriners’ Club, based out of Highgate. Bob Kennedy, one of the founding members, said the Blumer event is the brainchild of the club’s president, Dylan McLay, who is also a chef.

McLay, also an associate member of the board of governors for the Shriners’ hospital in Erie, Pa., said bringing in the celebrity chef “just kind of happened. We were looking for an event to do. Bob was in the area before and had been successful.”

McLay looks forward to Blumer’s visit.

“He’s got it pretty well organized. It’s the presentation and what he does,” he said.

Blumer actually owns a number of Guinness World Records for some of his zany efforts, such as most pizzas made in an hour (168), fastest time peeling 50 pounds of onions (two minutes, 39 seconds), and more.

There will also be silent and live auctions during the event, and all proceeds will go towards various Shriners activities in the area, as well as to support Shriners children’s hospitals.

McLay said there are 22 Shriners hospitals in North America, with the “crown jewel” being the Shriners Hospital-Canada in Montreal.

“It’s one of the largest and one of the most state-of-the-art,” he said.

McLay added some of the proceeds would also stay in the region.

“We’ll also use the funds to support local initiatives, as long as they fall into health care for children – that’s our mandate,” he said.

Tickets to the night out are $75 and are available through cktickets.com.

