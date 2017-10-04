Local marketing firm receives recognition

HUB Creative Group is usually behind the spotlight, helping to focus it on the local company’s various clients. But on Thursday, HUB was in the spotlight, receiving recognition as Feature Industry for September by the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce.

HUB Creative is a local firm with a staff of six that helps businesses build up their branding, does graphic design, web development and online and social media marketing, as well as integrated printing and production.

Chatham Coun. Darrin Canniff delivered greetings from the municipality and spoke on a personal level.

“I’ve worked with you guys in a positive way,” he said, referring to the Positivity effort in C-K. “You guys made me look good, which isn’t easy.”

HUB partner Mary Genge said making people look good is their job. She runs the firm, along with partners Ike Erickson and John Lyons.

Erickson said locating in Chatham is a no brainer for HUB. First, the company came about as a merger of Hughes Creative and Bulldog Graphics in 2014, both longtime Chatham-based firms.

Second, it’s the prime location for servicing their customer base.

“Chatham’s a great place to work out of. Forty per cent to 50 per cent of our business is in Chatham-Kent.”

HUB does business as far away as Ajax, Ont. on the other side of Toronto, but the bulk of its non-C-K business is in southwestern Ontario, in Windsor, Sarnia and London. C-K is right in the middle.

Genge said the location is prime, and the staff is even better.

“Good location, great team,” she said. “I’ve been very fortunate to have staff that you can leave for a week and not worry about anything. They take responsibility and keep thinking.”

HUB is located at 300 Lacroix St. in Chatham. The partners each have more than 30 years of experience in marketing, design and web development.

