Centre receives $25,000 boost

The Mary Webb Centre in Highgate recently received $25,000 from Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) Agrispirit Awards.

The funds will be directed to the building fund and will go to improving accessibility at the Centre with barrier-free washrooms.

FCC’s Agrispririt Fund awards are based on partnering with individuals and groups who are committing their time and energy for the purpose of bettering their communities.

“This year, nationally there were over 1,200 applications. The Mary Webb Centre is thrilled to be one of the 78 recipients this year” Sandi Kearney, board chair of the Centre said in a release. “Accessible washrooms are a priority for our Centre’s addition and this support is most welcome.”

The Mary Webb Centre moves forward with its building fund and new addition, bringing the Centre in-line with today’s accessibility, safety and fire codes to benefit its visitors and programs. Check the website www.marywebbcentre.ca to see what is happening and how you can get involved,

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Local marketing firm receives recognition It’s time for change »