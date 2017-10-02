Cat Cafe a hit at library

Sir: I was at the Caturday Cat Cafe at the Chatham branch of the Chatham-Kent Public Library, The Queen Street Branch in Chatham, on Sept. 23.

This show was put on by the local animal shelter group in Chatham and the Library. There were probably about a dozen cats there in the conference room of all colours, sizes, mostly kittens, and one older looking black and white cat, who seemed to like laying in a card board box!

These cats were up for adoption, but one had to fill out a form, and then go to the Park Avenue East shelter for final purchase and pickup.

The shelter also had hand-knit toys for the cats, and they had catnip in them. The toys were being sold as a fundraiser for the shelter at a cost of $10.

A group of people coming to see the cats, many of them children accompanied by adults, were allowed 15 minutes to view and play with the cats, and there was a small line up to see the cats while I was there.

I didn’t adopt a cat myself, because of allergy reactions that I have incurred late in life. Having a cat, though, is a big responsibility, just like having children with you all the time. We had cats when I lived at my parents’ home, and enjoyed my time with them.

The cat show ran from 10 am. to 2 p.m., and some of the cats were so tired by the time I got there that some were hiding in their cat carrying cases, trying to have a nap. The children there were really having fun with the kittens, though.

It was good entertainment for 15 minutes, and best of all it was free.

Thanks to the animal shelter and library volunteers and staff who put on this program, hope you do it again sometime in the future.

Frank Doyle

Chatham

