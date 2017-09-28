Friday night quarrel

A Friday night freak out by a local man led to charges recently.

Chatham-Kent police say a man went to a woman’s residence late Friday evening and got into an argument.

He tossed a beverage at the house, damaged lawn furniture and then threatened to harm the woman, while grabbing her arms and holding her for a period of time, police say.

He left, and police were called.

Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m., police found their suspect. A 57-ear-old man is charged with mischief, assault and two counts of uttering threats.

