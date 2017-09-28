Firestarter and party pooper

Can someone tell us what sparked this outburst?

Chatham-Kent police say on Tuesday evening, a man lit the box spring of a bed on fire at a friend’s house.

The fire was put out, and the man was asked to leave, police say, but he instead started throwing drinking glasses around in the kitchen. He also damaged a light fixture and refused to leave.

On Wednesday morning at about 9 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at the address. Police say that before the officers got there, the man had a knife in his hands and was threatening anyone who tried to get him to leave.

By 9:30 a.m., police had diffused the situation. A 27-year-old Chatham man is charged with arson, mischief and weapons dangerous.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« St. Clair College tops 10,000-student mark Friday night quarrel »