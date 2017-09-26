Neighbourhood group plans family fun

The Chatham Central Neighbourhood Association (CCNA) is having some fun with their fellow neighbours.

CCNA is proud to announce its next project, its first ever Family Fun Day on Sept. 30 at Wonderwoods Park in Chatham. CCNA has organized this day to educate the families in their zone to play and live in a safe way.

Community organizations will be present to demonstrate and educate all attendees.

CCNA is a community association that is bringing together neighbours and community partners to strengthen and support their neighbourhood. Its goal is to create positive and sustainable change while supporting forward growth in our community.

“It is our hope to surround and provide safe options and safety how to’s to the families in our community. We have brought together several local community advocates and services to help us, help our families,” Bill McQuire, co chair for CCNA, said in a release.

The Family Fun Day runs from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. All are welcome to come out and enjoy the day, meet their neighbours and get information from the many participants.

Currently scheduled to participate are officials from Chatham-Kent fire and police services, Block Parents and Bright Smiles Dental. There will be car seat safety demonstrations on site as well.

CCNA’s zone encompasses but is not restricted to the general area between Wellington Street W. to Queen Street to the Via train tracks, with Inches Avenue being the central spine of the zone.

“We encourage all to come out as a family to not only meet your neighbours, but to gain information that is important for their families. We are thrilled to have such great support in the way of organizations that wish to pay it forward to our community,” McGuire said.

