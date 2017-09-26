Food prep seminar set for Blenheim

The Blenheim United Church, in collaboration with Canadian Maker, is hosting a free food preservation seminar Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.

The event will feature techniques for both freezing and pressure canning, plus some helpful tips and tricks on finding the best deals.

“Harvest time in Chatham-Kent is one of my favourite times of the year because it’s so easy to find affordable bulk fresh food,” said Andrew Tompsett, owner of Canadian Maker. “There is a huge opportunity for everyone in the community to cook delicious, healthy, and cost-effective meals that can be stored for use over the winter.”

By properly preserving food, families have an opportunity to save money and even some time planning meals. It is simple to learn how to make a wide variety of soups, chili, sauces, even canned meats which can all be used for quick meals.

“There is nothing like grabbing a can of home-made chili loaded with your favourite ingredients, quickly heating it, and serving it in under 15 minutes,” Tompsett noted. “Not only is it easy to do, but I would rather spend a bit of time now cooking with cauliflower that costs $2 each rather than over $5 in mid-winter.”

“This is an open event for the community and we welcome anyone to attend the session,” said Reverend Wanda Winfield of the Blenheim United Church. “Our goal is to open our doors as a community space and make it possible for great things to happen locally so that everyone benefits.”

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Blenheim United Church is located at 49 George St. in Blenheim. To register, or for more information, please contact Winfield at minister@blenheimunitedchurch.com or call/text 519-359-7437.

