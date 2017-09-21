WWF hosting Council of Canadians founder
Council of Canadians founder and National Chairperson Maude Barlow will be in Chatham this Sunday, Sept. 24 to speak to the public about water well issues in Chatham-Kent.
The author, activist and environmental speaker will be at the Countryview Golf Course from 10:30 a.m. to noon, along with Corinne Tooshkenig of Walpole Island and Lucy De Fraeye, a private well owner experiencing well issues in the North Kent Wind project area in north Chatham-Kent.
The public is welcome to attend the event, which is hosted by Water Wells First.