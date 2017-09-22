Man bogeys robbery attempt

Someone tried to rob Harvey Street Variety last night, armed with a golf club.

Chatham-Kent police say a man walked into the Chatham store shortly before 8:30 p.m., sporting an iron, and demanded cash from the female clerk.

Police say the husband of the woman scared the man off before he could steal anything.

No one was injured.

The suspect was last seen running north on Library Lane wearing a white hoodie, black mask, gloves, black sweat pants with red stripes down the side, and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Stan Blonde at stanb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600, ext. 85387 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

