Tennis Fun Day held

The Chatham Tennis Club held its children’s program Fun Day recently with awards, lots of pirates and tennis matches. David McKeon, upper right, runs the program and summer camps, and this fall, the program is full. McKeon said the courts on McNaughton Avenue near Tecumseh School will be resurfaced this fall, limiting the amount of court time available. Spring program begins May 12 for six weeks.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« ‘Wildflower buffet’ planted in C-K