Paying it forward with Right to Life

Right to Life Kent is going to share the love in Chatham-Kent with a pay-it-forward event, the Kindness Challenge.

On Sept. 23, groups of friends and families will join together to go out onto the streets of Chatham and perform as many random acts of kindness as they can in a two-hour time frame.

Reaching out to the community in simple ways such as writing cards to those in the hospital, or giving flowers to strangers are as uplifting to the receiver as much as the giver.

“If we can encourage our Chatham-Kent neighbours to pay-it-forward, we can make this great community even better,” the organizers said in a release.

At the end of the event, there will be a free hotdog lunch for the participants and volunteers, as well as door prizes donated by local businesses.

This is an interactive fundraising event for Right to Life Kent. Groups or individuals will gather pledges from the community to sponsor and support their challenge. All money collected will go towards Right to Life Kent’s general and education funds. A minimum of $20 is required to participate.

For more information on how to participate in the Kindness Challenge, please visit lifeinmotionchatham.ca or call 519-352-3611.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Food bank gets a boost from Women Who Care New CKPS sergeant »