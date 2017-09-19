New CKPS sergeant

Chatham-Kent Police Chief Gary Conn, right, announced the promotion of Const. Brent Milne, centre, to the rank of sergeant effective Sept. 1, with the help of Police Services Board Chair Diane Daly. Chief Conn made the announcement and presented Milne with his new badge at the board meeting Sept. 12

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

