Food bank gets a boost from Women Who Care

Captain Positive and OptoWoman helped the women behind 100+ Women Who Care hand over a big cheque worth $10,000 to Brenda LeClair of Chatham Outreach for Hunger recently.

Four times a year, the members of the group gather to put in $100 each and vote on a charitable organization to give the money to. Member Kelly-Anne Appleton nominated Outreach for Hunger.

According to Rachel Raspburg and Quinn Lassaline, Care chapter co-leaders, this donation brings the group’s donation total to $42,375 to five local charities in only five meetings.

“We would love to encourage like-minded women who care about Chatham-Kent to join us as a Care Member. We meet four times a year for one hour (the last Wednesday in the months of February, May, August and November). We next meet Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6-7 p.m. at the Retro Suites.”

Any interested women can find more information at www.100WomenWhoCareChathamKent.com.

