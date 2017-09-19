C-K embraces positivity

A dozen days of positivity in Chatham-Kent culminated Friday night at the Chatham Capitol Theatre.

Hundreds attended the event, which wrapped up Positivity Day and the previous days of positive thinking and acting leading up to it, featuring high-energy entertainment and, of course, appearances by Capt. Positive and Opti-Woman, the faces of positivity in C-K the past couple of years.

It began in 2016 as a day of positivity, organized by Chatham Coun. Darrin Canniff, but is now up to a dozen days.

Canniff said it needs to grow.

“Hopefully the trend continues year round,” he said. “People are understanding the message and how good it feels to be positive.”

Still, Canniff admits he was floored by how residents around the municipality have embraced Positivity Day.

“This is beyond any expectations that I had across Chatham-Kent. Virtually everywhere we went, there was a great response,” he said. “Schools brought entire student bodies out, and what some did was amazing. They hosted pep rallies, or had teachers dressing up as superheroes.”

Canniff said the positivity movement is nothing new, but rather a giant highlighter.

“It’s promoting the idea of focusing on the positive,” he said. “We’re not creating optimism, we’re highlighting it.”

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Chatham man charged with fail to comply Fun and fashion in downtown Chatham »