Fun and fashion in downtown Chatham

Kayla Norton, left, and Katie Balkwill, sporting an eye-drawing train, took part in the Downtown in the City Extravaganza Friday in Chatham, working on behalf of the Purple Pansy handing out pamphlets. The downtown hosted a fashion show, live entertainment and group demonstrations as part of the event, while visitors took part in a merchants’ contest and shopped well into the evening.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

